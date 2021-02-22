Ohio Chemistry Teacher, 57, Pleads Guilty to Sexually Abusing Minor

Heidi Hallstein, 57, pleaded guilty on Friday to one count of gross sexual imposition and one count of attempted unlawful contact with a minor

An Ohio high school chemistry teacher has admitted to having sex with an underage student.

Heidi Hallstein, 57, pleaded guilty on Friday to one count of gross sexual imposition and one count of attempted unlawful contact with a minor. A judge in Portage County accepted the plea and convicted Hallstein of both charges.

Hallstein was arrested last August after investigators accused her of having sex with the student at her home in January 2017. Police do not believe that the sex happened on school grounds.

Before her arrest, Hallstein was a chemistry teacher at Hudson High School for approximately 22 years. After her arrest, Hallstein resigned from her position.

In a statement to the Record Courier last August, Hudson City School District Superintendent Phil Herman said that the school district would "initiate the surrender of Ms. Hallstein's teaching license with the Ohio Department of Education."

'The charges stem from an alleged sexual encounter that took place off school property, in January 2017, with a former Hudson High School student who was a minor at the time," said Herman in his statement. "In order to protect the privacy of the student victim and the integrity of the investigation, we cannot share further details at this time."