Ohio State Student Killed by Boyfriend in Murder-Suicide: 'I Can't Believe This Is Real'

Police say a 25-year-old man fatally shot an Ohio State University student before turning the gun on himself early Sunday morning, PEOPLE confirms.

Authorities found Kyle Lafferty and 22-year-old Heather Campbell both dead with gunshot wounds in a Columbus, Ohio, apartment around 2:33 a.m. A Columbus Police Department spokesperson tells PEOPLE that the killings were not random and likely stemmed from a domestic incident.

“He was a current boyfriend or potentially going to be an ex-boyfriend,” the spokesperson says, noting that investigators are awaiting a toxicology report to determine the pair’s physical state at the time of the killings.

A woman who knew both Lafferty and Campbell found them dead at the home, on Olentangy River Road, the police spokesperson says.

It is unclear whether Campbell lived at the home, but the spokesperson says she and Lafferty may have been living together.

Campbell, of Strongsville, Ohio, was a psychology major, Ohio State officials tell PEOPLE.

“We are heartbroken to learn about this tragedy,” the university said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends during this incredibly difficult time.”

In the wake of the deaths, Campbell’s friends and family members have remembered her as “caring” and “full of life.”

“I can’t believe this is real. My heart is broken. i love you so much heather.I know you’re in heaven right now, or where ever it is that good people go because you are an amazing person,” one person wrote in a Facebook post alongside photos of Campbell with friends.

“You seriously helped make me who I am and have always been such a big part of my life,” the post continued.

Another person wrote: “RIP Heather, you were a beautiful person inside & out and there are just no words for how terrible this is.”