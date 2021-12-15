No arrests have been made in the fatal shootings of Demetrius, 9, and Londynn Wall'Neal, 6, and Charles Wade, 22

They 'Knew They Were Shooting at Kids': 2 Siblings and Man Are Killed, Police Say Victims Were 'Targeted'

Authorities investigating a fatal shooting in Columbus, Ohio, that killed two siblings and a man believe the assailants knew they were shooting at children, PEOPLE confirms.

A statement from the Columbus Police Department states that "the suspects" behind last week's deadly shooting, which killed siblings Demetrius, 9, and Londynn Wall'Neal, 6, "were aware they were shooting at kids."

Charles Wade, 22, also died in the shooting. Relatives described Wade to the Columbus Dispatch as the boyfriend of the children's mother.

According to an incident report obtained by PEOPLE, the Dec. 7 shooting happened just after 6:15 p.m.

Officers and emergency responders rushed to the scene, but 30 minutes after they were shot, all three victims were dead.

"All three victims were seated in a vehicle, parked in the lot of [an] apartment complex," reads the report.

That is when "two armed suspects approached," the statement continues.

"Both suspects began firing at the victim's vehicle, without any apparent warning or provocation," it adds. "Following the shooting, both suspects got into a waiting vehicle, which was driven by a third suspect, and fled the scene."

It was unclear Wednesday if police have developed any potential suspects.

Police have not commented on why they believe the vehicle was targeted.

Authorities have released photos of the getaway car: a black Nissan Altima they believe to be between model years 2010 and 2012.

Jessica Jones, the children's grandmother, spoke to the Dispatch.

"They didn't have to kill those babies," said Jones. "They were sweet kids, they were babies. What is going on in this world? This needs to stop. It needs to stop. I don't know why this happened."

A GoFundMe campaign is now active, and raising money to help pay for the children's funeral costs.