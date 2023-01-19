Ohio Police Sergeant Seen on Video Repeatedly Punching Woman in Face After Dispute at McDonald's

An Ohio police sergeant has been placed on administrative leave after he was captured on video repeatedly punching a woman in the face and head during an arrest, authorities announced during a press conference Wednesday.

According to Butler Township Police Chief John Porter, Sgt. Todd Stanley and Ofc. Tim Zellers responded to a call of trespassing at a McDonald's in Butler Township, Ohio, on Monday, after restaurant employees requested they remove a displeased customer from the premises.

The customer, identified as Latinka Hancock, was allegedly upset over her food order, Porter said.

Upon arrival, officers encountered Hancock, who "initially appears cooperative, but later becomes highly agitated and refuses to identify herself after numerous attempts," Porter said, citing officers' body cam footage.

Bystander video widely circulated on social media and reviewed by PEOPLE captures a physical altercation between two officers and Hancock in the McDonald's parking lot.

In the video, both officers appear to attempt to wrestle Hancock into handcuffs. As the struggle continues, one officer, identified by WKEF-TV as Stanley, repeatedly punches Hancock multiple times in the face and head.

In a statement obtained by PEOPLE, Hancock's attorney Michael Wright said, in part, "McDonald's should be ashamed for resorting to calling police over a disagreement for an order that they got wrong. If they can't manage basic customer service, and are now opting to now potentially put people's lives in jeopardy over a mishandled Big Mac, it doesn't seem like a safe place for Black people to go anymore."

"We understand that police officers here and around the country have a difficult job. Many officers do excellent work and take seriously their oath to protect and serve all citizens within their respective jurisdictions."

Wright adds, "But what happened yesterday to Ms. Hancock is inexcusable and an example of how officers get it wrong. The officer who punched her deserves to be fired and charged with assault for his outrageous overreaction during his interaction with my client."

Says Wright, "It is clear from the video we've seen that this officer not only doesn't belong on the force, he also belongs behind bars."

According to police, Hancock was charged with resisting arrest and failure to identify.

Wright says Hancock suffered from a head injury during the incident and has not yet entered a plea to the charges.