Ohio Police Search for Missing 3-Year-Old with Autism After He Fell from Window, Then Disappeared

Authorities in Ohio are searching for a 3-year-old boy with autism who has been missing since Friday.

Braylen Noble, 3, was last seen Friday afternoon, according to Toledo police. The toddler has autism and is nonverbal. He was last seen wearing a red and white Mickey Mouse shirt.

Braylen's mother told officers she believes her son went missing after he fell out of a window from their third-story apartment, according to NBC24.

On Saturday, authorities wrote in an update that contrary to social media speculation, Braylen had still not been found. The boy's family has asked the public to stop posting negative speculation on social media about the case.

"Been so much negativity on Facebook about the mom. We don't care about that. We just care about the little baby. We don't care about what's going on. We just want to come in together and pray and lift her up. We don't know what the situation is, we just want to keep her in prayer," Joy Goings, Braylen's great aunt, said at a vigil, according to NBC24.

The vigil was held as members of the community and authorities with K9 dogs searched for Braylen over the weekend. A tent with what appeared to be a blood-stained blanket was found during one of the searches, but Noble's mother said she did not recognize the blanket, according to ABC13.

Braylen's family is urging anyone with information to come forward.

"We're out here for this prayer vigil to bring him safe and sound back home, or let us know where he's at. Please. Whoever knows where he's at, please return him or put him in a safe place where we can get him," Braylen's grandfather, Jeffery Holloway, said. "There will be no problem, just please return my grandson."