Ohio Plastic Surgeon Accused of Drugging and Raping Unconscious Women on Video for Years

An Ohio plastic surgeon has allegedly been using sedatives obtained through his practice to drug and rape multiple women secretly on camera for a number of years, according to federal authorities who have been investigating him.

Dr. Manish Raj Gupta, 49, was arrested and charged on Friday for illegally dispensing controlled substances, aggravated sexual abuse, and sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, the Cleveland Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation said in a press release.

Gupta was taken into custody after federal authorities and agents from the Drug Enforcement Agency, the Ohio Pharmacy Board and the Ohio Medical Board conducted an investigation at his two Artisan Cosmetic and Reconstructive Surgery offices in Toledo and Oregon, Ohio and his home in Sylvania, Ohio.

During the search, authorities say they found electronic storage devices containing recordings of Gupta allegedly performing sexual acts on unconscious women in various hotel rooms across the United States, according to the release.

Authorities said they also found recordings taken from “small cameras positioned around the room during the sex acts,” as well as footage showing Gupta’s face and a medical bag that he had employees ship to hotels he would stay at for medical conferences outside of Ohio.

Investigators began looking into Gupta in January 2019 after a woman who worked as a “high-end escort” claimed that the plastic surgeon had “improperly drugged and then performed sex acts” on her in September 2016, according to a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court for Northern Ohio on Friday.

The woman, identified as KB, had arranged to met Gupta at a hotel in Los Angeles while he was in town for a medical convention. At one point in the evening, KB took a sip of Prosecco from a glass poured by the doctor and fell into unconsciousness, the arrest affidavit, obtained by PEOPLE, said.

After leaving the hotel in the morning, KB took an at-home drug test that showed she had a tranquilizer in her system, according to the court document. She then went to a treatment center for a rape test, but did not report the incident to police.

Following her encounter with Gupta, investigators said KB visited two websites used by women who date online to report “men who are dangerous,” where she found complaints “dating from March 2013 through September 2016” that “identify Manish Gupta or Dr. G as a plastic surgeon from Toledo, Ohio, as ‘very dangerous.'”

There, another woman claimed that Gupta “drugged me during a date, raped me and recorded all this,” according to the affidavit obtained by PEOPLE.

The FBI said on Tuesday that Gupta’s employees previously found a medical bag in his office containing sex toys, lubricant, plastic syringes, empty anesthesia bottles among other items investigators believe to have been used to drug these women.

As Gupta has previously traveled to Cleveland, Miami, Chicago, Los Angeles, Detroit and Colorado to attend medical conferences, investigators are now concerned that there may be more victims unknown to law enforcement at this time.

The investigation remains ongoing and those with information are asked to contact law enforcement at ohiodoctortips@fbi.gov or call 216-622-6842, according to the FBI.

An attorney for Gupta declined to comment.

