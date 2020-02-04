Ohio Parents Allegedly Abandoned Baby Boy to Die in Car, as Decomposing Body Is Found Years Later

Jenna and Jacob Cisneros Lucas County Jail

On Monday, an Ohio couple was arrested on felony involuntary manslaughter charges stemming from the death of their infant son, whose lifeless body was discovered in an abandoned car nearly three years ago.

In addition to involuntary manslaughter, PEOPLE confirms Jenna Cisneros, 34, and Jacob Cisneros, 33, were each charged with endangering children, also a felony.

Both suspects were being held without bond, and neither has entered pleas to the charges against them.

The Toledo couple are the biological parents of the deceased baby — believed to be two months old or younger at the time of his death.

A criminal complaint against the couple references the victim as “Baby Doe,” but makes no mention of a possible motive.

The infant’s body showed no signs of physical trauma.

The complaint alleges that DNA evidence links the couple to the deceased child. Their own statements to police indicate no one else was taking care of the child while it was alive.

The baby’s body was found decomposing inside an inoperable car that had been parked in the same spot for weeks.

The vehicle was also covered with a tarp.

It was unclear Tuesday if Jenna or Jacob Cisneros had retained attorneys who could address the allegations on their behalf.

Anyone who may have any information relevant to this case is asked to call the Toledo Police Department’s Crime Stoppers line at (419) 255-1111.