Monday's termination followed a disciplinary hearing held earlier in the day

Ohio Officer Fired After Fatally Shooting Unarmed Black Man Who Was Holding a Cell Phone

The Columbus, Ohio, policeman who fatally shot an unarmed Black man last week has been fired, PEOPLE confirms.

Adam Coy was dismissed on Monday, nearly a week after killing Andre Hill, 47, within seconds of encountering him around 1:30 a.m. on Dec. 22, according to a statement from the city's police chief, Thomas Quinlan.

"Mr. Coy will now have to answer to the state investigators for the death of Andre Hill," Quinlan's statement concludes.

In a statement of his own, Columbus Safety Director Ned Pettus, Jr., said that "the information, evidence and representations made by Chief Quinlan as the investigator are, in my opinion, indisputable."

Pettus added that Quinlan's "disciplinary recommendation is well-supported and appropriate," adding, "The actions of Adam Coy do not live up to the oath of a Columbus Police officer, or the standards we, and the community, demand of our officers."

Hill was gunned down as he approached Coy, coming from behind a car inside a garage. Hill was holding a cell phone in his left hand. His right hand was not visible.

Hill was unarmed, and Coy failed to activate his body camera prior to the shooting.

The fired officer did activate the device afterwards. Before being turned on, body cameras worn by police still record the previous 60 seconds. They do not, however, capture audio during that minute.

Columbus Police had been summoned to the area by a 911 caller, reporting a man sitting in an SUV for an extended period of time while repeatedly turning the ignition on and off.

When they arrived, officers noticed an open garage door, and a man inside. After shooting Hill, Coy failed to render immediate aid — instead, yelling at the dying man to show both his hands.

Hill was later taken to the hospital, where he died an hour later.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is handling the investigation into Hill's death.

The shooting followed weeks after Casey Goodson Jr., 23, was fatally shot by police as he entered his home.

Coy has not been formally charged with a crime.

Hill's family and their attorney, Ben Crump, said in a statement that the firing was "the correct decision."