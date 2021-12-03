Jason Meade was indicted on two counts of murder and one count of reckless homicide

Ohio Officer Charged with Murder of Black Man During Fugitive Operation That Had Nothing to Do with Victim

A former sheriff's deputy was charged with the shooting death of an Ohio man who was allegedly walking into his Columbus home, The New York Times reports.

On Dec. 4, 2020, relatives say Casey Goodson Jr., 23, was carrying a bag of sandwiches while opening the door to his grandmother's house at the time he was shot, TV station WBNS reports.

Goodson was shot in his back and buttocks, the coroner stated, according to the station.

Jason Meade, a 17-year-veteran with the Franklin County Sheriff's Department, was assigned full time to a U.S. Marshals Service fugitive task force at the time of the shooting, the Times reports.

Members of the task force were looking for someone in a task force operation, which was unrelated to Goodson, at the time of the shooting, authorities and lawyers for Goodson's family said, according to the Times.

Meade alleges he spotted Goodson waving a gun "erratically" and told him to drop his weapon, according to a statement released by Meade's attorney, which was obtained by the Times.

Goodson's family has stated that they never saw a gun at the scene and that he was licensed to carry one regardless.

On Thursday, Meade was indicted by a grand jury with two counts of murder and one count of reckless homicide in Goodson's shooting death.

Tamala Payne, Goodson's mother, told the Times it had been a year of "sadness, grief and pain."

Members of sheriff's department are not equipped with body cameras, so there is no recording of the incident.

Earlier this summer, Franklin County Prosecutor Gary Tyack appointed special prosecutors Gary S. Shroyer and H. Tim Merkle to investigate the incident.