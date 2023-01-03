Ohio Newlywed Allegedly Killed by Machete-Wielding Man While Working at Dollar Tree: 'Beautiful Soul'

Keris Riebel, 22, who had just gotten married and graduated from college, had a “bright future” ahead of her, said her husband’s aunt

By KC Baker
Published on January 3, 2023 11:37 AM
Keris L. Riebel killed while working at her job at the Dollar Tree in Upper Sandusky
Keris and Jordan Riebel. Photo: GoFundMe

A young Ohio woman who had gotten married in October was killed on New Year's Day by a machete-wielding man who came into the Dollar Tree store where she was working, say police.

On Sunday at 4:25 p.m., newlywed Keris Riebel, 22, was in the store at 1120 Wyandot Ave. in Upper Sandusky when a man identified as Bethel Bekele, 27, allegedly came in waving a machete, Upper Sandusky Police said in a statement.

Bekele allegedly "approached Riebel and struck her numerous times with the machete," police said.

Officers raced to the scene after receiving calls that a man with a machete was inside the store and had struck an employee, police said.

Riebel was dead when officers arrived, the Toledo Blade reports.

Officers searched the area for the suspect, who had fled the scene. They found him in the 100 block of South Fifth Street, police said.

Bekele was in a parked car near the Wyandot County Sheriff's Office and surrendered when officers approached, WCBE reports. He was arrested and charged with murder.

Upper Sandusky Police Department was dispatched to Dollar Tree for a man waving a machete around inside the store and had struck an employee - Bethel M. Bekele
Bethel Bekele. Upper Sandusky Police Department

At this time, the motive is unclear, police said.

Detectives are investigating whether Riebel and Bekele knew each other, 10TV reports.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

The attack has left the community shaken.

"It's terrifying to see something like this in Upper Sandusky, because this is a nice community," resident Jason Pierce told 10-TV.

Promising Future with Husband 'Ripped Apart'

As police continue to investigate, Riebel's family is grieving her loss.

In a GoFundMe account set up to help Riebel's husband, Jordan Riebel, with funeral expenses and lost wages to take time off to grieve, his aunt, Amber Geiser, wrote that the two "were newlyweds who had a bright future ahead of them.

"Anyone who met the two could see how much love and adoration they had for each other," she wrote.

"Keris was a beautiful soul and anyone who met her would say how sweet and kind she was," she wrote.

Riedel had just graduated from college with a Bachelor's degree in Human Resources.

"She was looking forward to starting her career," she wrote.

"Jordan and Keris were also looking forward to having children and most recently a puppy and starting their new lives together," she said.

But their future "was ripped apart from the both of them in a matter of seconds."

Wynford Local Schools, from which Riebel had graduated in 2019, called her "a beautiful soul, with a faith-filled heart. She exuded genuine kindness to everyone she met and her smile was unforgettable. Keris was taken way too soon and will forever live in the hearts of the Wynford Community."

It is unclear whether Bekele has entered a plea or retained an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

Related Articles
Eleanor Bowles murder
Suspect Arrested in Stabbing Death of Georgia Grandmother Who Allegedly Interrupted Him Stealing Car
JoJo Siwa, Stephen tWitch Boss
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss's Friends from 'DWTS' and 'SYTYCD' Honor Him: 'Forever the World's Dance Dad'
Adam Housley and Tamera Mowry
Who Is Tamera Mowry's Husband? All About Adam Housley
Stephen tWitch Boss
Jennifer Lopez, Cheryl Burke and More Honor Stephen 'tWitch' Boss: 'The World Lost a Bright Light'
Cristina Garcia
Mo. Man Allegedly Killed 'Kind and Loving' Wife Before Dousing House with Gasoline with Their 2 Kids Inside
Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell
Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell's Relationship Timeline
D'Sean Perry; Lavel Davis Jr.; Devin Chandler
'They Succeeded Both on and Off the Field': UVA Football Players Remembered with Online Fundraisers
Trevor and Melissa Lawrence
Who Is Marissa Lawrence? All About Trevor Lawrence's Wife
kat Massey, Pearl Young, Aaron Salter, Jr victims of the Buffalo mass shooting
Buffalo Supermarket Shooter Pleads Guilty to Murdering 10 People in Racist Massacre
Morgan Stewart and Jordan McGraw
Morgan Stewart and Jordan McGraw's Relationship Timeline
Jessica Simpson (L) and Eric Johnson attend the 2016 YMA Fashion Scholarship Fund Geoffrey Beene National Scholarship Awards Dinner at Marriott Marquis Times Square on January 12, 2016 in New York City
Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson's Relationship Timeline
Suleika Jaouad (L) and recording artist Jon Batiste attend the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City
Who Is Jon Batiste's Wife? All About Suleika Jaouad
erin-ben-napier-hometown-hgtv
Ben and Erin Napier's Relationship Timeline
Heather Majors
Woman Pursuing Bachelor's Degree Was Attacked with Hatchet and Stabbed 77 Times; Killer Sentenced
Lupe Gomez
Ill. Man Shot Wife and Her 2 Children Before Setting Home on Fire, Turning Gun on Himself
Ree Drummond family
Ree Drummond's 5 Kids: Everything to Know