Ohio Newborn Dies in Social Services' Care, Birth Mom Says He Was 'Thriving' at Check-Ups

Authorities in Athens County, Ohio, are investigating how a baby died while in the care of Athens County Children Services.

The baby, Logan Dollison, was born on December 19. When the baby's mother, Lindsey Householder, was hospitalized, Logan was placed with a foster family and subsequently died on January 7.

A cause of death has not been released by the coroner, but the infant's fate is raising a lot of questions.

Householder, 30, told NBC4 that Logan was "thriving" during doctor checkups and supervised visits — and that she learned about his hospitalization via text the night before he died.

"I was told he was in hospital in Columbus, but I was under a (snow emergency)," she tells the station. "I couldn't make it."

It's unclear why Logan was taken into foster care. Householder tells NBC4 and WKBN-TV that she was unaware she was pregnant until she went into labor. Logan's father, William Dollison, told the station that he had other children taken away by children services that he is fighting to get back.

Athens County Children Services declined to disclose details of Logan's case. The case files remain sealed.

Now, Logans' family is struggling to come to terms with his death.

"They are supposed to be protecting my kids, but they just proved that they can't," Logan's father, William Dollison, told WKBN-TV. "They let my kid die, and they don't have no explanation, no nothing for it."

The Athens County Sheriff's Office has opened an investigation into the newborn's death. No arrests have been made in the case, and no suspects have been publicly named.