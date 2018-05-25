Toddler Dies a Day After Her Mother was Killed by Alleged Street Racer as They Crossed the Road

An Ohio mother and her 21-month-old daughter are dead after they were run over by a teen allegedly racing another car in Florida.

Jessica Raubenolt, 24, was pushing her daughter Lillia in a stroller across the street on Wednesday when a Ford Mustang slammed into them, according to police.

Mother and daughter were rushed to Tampa General Hospital, where Jessica was pronounced dead. Lillia was put on life support but late Thursday she passed away.

The driver of the 2018 Mustang was 18-year-old Cameron Herrin, the Tampa Police Department said in a press release Wednesday.

Herrin’s older brother, Tristan, 20, was a passenger in the vehicle. A gold Nissan driven by 17-year-old was seen racing alongside them, according to the department.

“Witnesses said that at times the cars were side by side, and at other times they switched places and switched lanes,” the police said.

Jessica Raubenolt holding her daughter Lillia

Raubenolt was crossing legally at the intersection, police told The Tampa Bay Times.

Raunbenolt, who lived in Ohio, was in Tampa visiting her uncle as her husband, David Raubenolt, was waiting to obtain his certification as a single-engine airplane pilot, according to the newspaper.

They were staying with her uncle, John Reisinger, who spoke to the Times before Lillia’s death about the three men involved and expressed words of forgiveness.

“We’re praying for those young boys and their families,” Reisinger said. “We hope something good will come of this foolish accident. That’s what Jessie would want.”

Cameron and Tristan Herrin Tampa Police Department (3)

The two drivers, Herrin and the 17-year-old were charged with street racing, vehicular homicide, and reckless driving resulting in serious bodily injury, police said in their release. On Thursday, following the announcement of Lillia’s passing, Tampa police tweeted the charges against them “will be enhanced” as her death will be taken into account.

Both were let out of jail on bail after they posted $10,000 each, according to the Times.

Herrin’s brother Tristan, the passenger, is facing one misdemeanor count of racing. He was released from jail the same day of the incident after posting $500.

There is no attorney listed for any of them, according to the Associated Press.