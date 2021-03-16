Melinda Davis, 33, was last seen on Feb. 25. Eighteen days later, police found her body in the trunk of her Volkswagen Jetta, and now her ex-boyfriend is in custody, say police

Before Meeting Ex, Mom Who Later Turned up Dead Said, 'If You Don't Hear From Me, Call the Police'

The body of an Ohio mother of four who'd been missing since February has been found in the trunk of her car — and her ex-boyfriend is charged in connection with her disappearance.

Melinda Kay Davis, 33, of Shelby, was last heard from on Feb. 25, when she headed to Mansfield to pick up some things she'd left behind at the home of her ex-boyfriend, John Mack Jr., 43, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Office.

On her way to Mack's house, she called a friend, saying, "If you don't hear from me, call the police," according to court documents obtained by the Mansfield News Journal.

Image zoom John Henry Mack Jr. | Credit: Richland County Sheriff’s Dept.

Davis' friend, Paula Littlefield, told News 5 Cleveland that she became worried when she saw what her friend had written to her in a text.

"She said, 'I'm almost to Johnny's house,'" she told News 5 Cleveland. "'If you don't hear from me in a few hours, something may have gone wrong.' I said, 'Oh my gosh, you've got me freaked out.'"

Davis was supposed to call her when she was finished gathering her belongings at Mack's house, but never did, News 5 Cleveland reports.

Davis was reported missing by her family when she failed to meet her niece for breakfast, News 5 Cleveland reports.

Her family, friends and volunteers in the community joined police in searching for her and her black Volkswagen Jetta.

Image zoom Melinda Kay Davis's Jetta | Credit: Shelby Police Dept.

Police executed a search warrant at Mack's home on Cliffside Drive, WOIO reports.

On March 1, Mack was charged with kidnapping in connection with Davis' disappearance, WOIO reports.

At a press conference Monday, Richland County Sheriff J. Steve Sheldon alleged authorities found blood evidence in Mack's home, leading to the kidnapping charge, the Mansfield News Journal reports.

On March 5, Mack was arraigned in Mansfield Municipal Court on the kidnapping charge. He pleaded not guilty.

He is being held on a $1 million bond. It is unclear whether he has retained an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

More charges may follow.

On Sunday, police located Davis' body in the trunk of her car in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Galloway, near the company where Mack Jr. worked as a truck driver, the Mansfield News Journal reports.

A medical examiner is conducting an autopsy to determine her cause and manner of death.

Mack's son, Jaybyn Mack, 18, and his son's wife, Alexandria Mack, 18, were also arrested on March 4, say police, the Mansfield News Journal reports.

They are each charged with obstructing justice. They were released on $5,000 cash bond each, online jail records show. It was not immediately clear if either had entered a plea or retained an attorney.

At the press conference, Davis' sister, Lisa Davis, was asked how the public could help the family.

She replied that she would like her sister to have "a beautiful funeral," the Mansfield News Journal reports.