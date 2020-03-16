Ohio Mom Was Raped, Beaten and Set on Fire in 1991 — Now a Man Is Charged with Her Murder

Image zoom Rachael Johnson Ohio Attorney General

The 29-year-old cold case murder of an Ohio single mom has allegedly been solved because of DNA — and a suspect has been arrested.

Police in Akron said they identified Daniel Rees, 57, through a DNA match as the alleged killer of Rachael M. Johnson.

Rees was arrested on charges of aggravated murder Wednesday.

Johnson was a 23-year-old single mother of a 3-year-old daughter when a passerby found her fatally stabbed and set on fire on the street after she got a flat tire on her way home on March 30, 1991. She also suffered blunt force trauma and had been sexually assaulted, Akron police said.

Image zoom Daniel Rees Akron Police Department

The case remained cold for decades until a DNA lab working with the police uploaded DNA found during the autopsy to public geneology websites, the Akron Beacon Journal reported. The DNA matched a distant relative of Rees who uploaded their DNA to a website, according to the paper.

Rees allegedly knew Johnson’s family and was in the area around the time of the slaying but was never a suspect.

“He’s a ghost in the investigation,” Akron detective James Pasheilich told the Beacon Journal. “He’s never anywhere in it.”

Once he became a suspect, police were able to collect trash he left behind to confirm a DNA match, the Beacon Journal reported.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE’s free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.



Johnson’s family has long sought justice for her.

“The family, the daughter, the grandkids, we all deserve to know what happened and have closure,” Johnson’s stepmom June told Fox 8 Cleveland in 2013. “When you lose your child, you have this empty hole in your heart, you know, and you think of her every day and when you look at her daughter and what would have been her grandkids, it’s so sad.”

Rees was booked into the Summit County Jail. His next court date is April 1.

It is unclear if he has entered a plea or retained an attorney.