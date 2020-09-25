Ohio Woman Is Tased and Arrested After Refusing to Wear Mask at Middle-School Football Game

Alecia Kitts was asked to put her mask on or leave for violating the school's policy

A mother in Ohio was captured on video being tased and arrested after refusing to wear a face mask during an away middle-school football game.

According to police, at a Wednesday night game in Logan, a woman who wasn't wearing a face mask in the bleachers was asked several times to either put on her mask or leave. When she refused and resisted arrest, she was tased and handcuffed, according to Logan police.

The incident was caught on video and uploaded to social media. In the video, the woman, later identified as Alecia Kitts, can be seen telling a Logan police officer "don't touch me" after reportedly refusing to put on her face mask, which appears to be in her back pocket.

After the officer tells Kitts to put her hands behind her back and she refuses, he can been seen tasing her before handcuffing her. Kitts was charged with criminal trespassing and released at the scene. Additional charges are pending on Kitts and another female subject involved in the incident, according to police.

"It is important to note, the female was not arrested for failing to wear a mask, she was asked to leave the premises for continually violating school policy. Once she refused to leave the premises, she was advised she was under arrest for criminal trespassing, she resisted the arrest, which led to the use of force," police said in a statement.

Kitts is a Marietta City Schools parent, the Marietta Times reports.

“The governor and the [Ohio] health department have made it very clear that masks are required indoor and outdoor at sports facilities. They’re just part of the expectation,” MCS Athletic Director Cody Venderlic said in a statement to the paper. “They’re one of the requirements the OHSAA [Ohio High School Athletic Association] brought down and said that if we’re going to be able to have fall sports we’re going to have to social distance and we’re going to have to wear masks.”