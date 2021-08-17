Ohio Mom Pleads Guilty to Murdering Son, 6, by Dragging Him from Car While Trying to Abandon Him

Brittany Gosney, the Ohio mother who killed her 6-year-old son before dumping his body in the Ohio River, pleaded guilty Monday to one count of murder and two counts of endangering children, PEOPLE confirms through online court records.

The 29-year-old mom-of-three will be sentenced next month, according to the records.

Under the terms of the plea agreement, which comes less than six months after Gosney's initial arrest, 13 other criminal counts pending against Gosney were dismissed.

Gosney was arrested in March and charged in connection with the Feb. 26 death of her son, James Hutchinson.

Authorities continue their search for the first grader's remains.

Gosney confessed to police that she killed the boy on Feb. 26 while trying to abandon him and her two other children, ages 7 and 9, at a desolate park in Preble County in the middle of the night.

Police alleged in an incident report that Gosney's boyfriend, James Hamilton, pressured her to get rid of her children.

Gosney drove the children to Rush Run Park, ordered them to get out of the minivan and then drove away. Authorities said she had "hog-tied" and gagged all three children for several hours on either Feb. 25 or Feb 26 before bringing them to the park.

Prosecutors told the Dayton Daily News the plea agreement was struck to spare the two other children from having to testify as witnesses.

As she drove away from the children, James grabbed onto the door handle, and was dragged for a distance at a high rate of speed. Officials later determined James died after striking his head while being dragged.

When Gosney returned to the park about a half hour later, she found the boy in the middle of the road and thought he was dead. She put him and the two other children in the minivan and brought them home.

She put James in an upstairs bedroom. The next day, she told police she drove to the Ohio River where she and Hamilton allegedly dumped his body in the water.

Hamilton, who is charged with multiple felonies, was not charged with James' murder. He is set to stand trial starting Oct. 4.