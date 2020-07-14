Ohio Mom Shoots 4-Year-Old Daughter, Herself in Apparent Murder-Suicide: ‘So Tragic’

Noelle Loren Cotton is believed to have fatally shot her 4-year-old daughter Savannah before turning the gun on herself

A 4-year-old girl and her mother are dead in what Ohio authorities believe was a murder-suicide.

On Saturday, the bodies of a 34-year-old woman and her 4-year-old daughter were found in their Cleveland Heights home. The pair were later identified as Noelle Loren Cotton and her 4-year-old daughter Savannah Noelle Cotton, according to a spokesperson for the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.

Authorities have not released an official cause and manner of death, however, Police Chief Annette Mecklenburg confirmed investigators were handling the case as a possible murder-suicide, WOIO reports.

The pair were found dead in a bedroom suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the station. It is believed Noelle shot her daughter before turning the gun on herself.

With no additional information released at this time, members of the Cleveland Heights community have been left with more questions than answers.

“I’ve got children and grandchildren, we all go through stuff and we all process things differently as well,” neighbor Cheryl Rush told WOIO, calling the deaths "tragic."

"I’m trying to wrap my mind around what triggered that type of response," she continued.