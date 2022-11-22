Ohio Mom Led Daughter, Others to Believe Girl Had a Terminal Illness. But It Was All a Lie

A Canton, Ohio, mom was sentenced to prison after she received money and gifts from a community that believed her daughter was dying.

Lindsey Abbuhl pleaded guilty to one count of child endangerment and once count of theft. She was sentenced to four to six years in prison and ordered to pay $8,529.90 in restitution, FOX8 reported.

Abbuhl claimed her daughter's central nervous system was failing and her brain was slowly shutting down.

In February 2021, she and her daughter, whose identity is being protected since she's only 11 years old, sat down with the news station and explained that her daughter was forced to give up her dream of becoming a softball player.

"Her doctors were concerned that the sport was a little bit too physical for her with her medical condition," Abbuhl said at the time. "So we had to make the tough decision last year that she was going to walk away and not be able to play anymore."

Three months later, Stark County Department of Job and Family Services received a tip that Abbuhl was misleading her daughter and the public "to obtain trips, housing, and other expenses over the last several years," the station reported from documents.

On Thursday, Abbuhl pleaded guilty and can be released in six months for good behavior, the station reported. Stark County Prosecuting Attorney Kyle Stone said he hoped her plea deal brought closure to the parties involved.

"This was also the best way to avoid the possibility of further traumatizing a child that has already been through so much," he said in a statement obtained by TV station WKYC.

Abbuhl's attorney said there were documents to back up the claim that the girl suffered from "medical maladies, including a lesion on her brain," but that his client decided to risk losing at trial, which could have sent her to prison for 18 years.

"Is this a case of merely an overly paranoid, genuinely concerned mother or someone who genuinely tried to profit from dishonesty? Only mother will ever truly know the answer to this," Abbuhl's attorney Paul Kelly said in a statement released to WKYC.

"And because both arguments were hard to prove with any certainty, this deal was reached as a compromise so that mom will be free after serving six months in prison provided she comports with prison behavioral guidelines."

Kelly told the station that the girl is "doing well" and living with her father.