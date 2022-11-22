Ohio Mom Led Daughter, Others to Believe Girl Had a Terminal Illness. But It Was All a Lie

Lindsey Abbuhl was sentenced four to six years, but could be released in six months if she meets 'behavioral standards'

By Elaine Aradillas
Published on November 22, 2022 06:31 PM
Lindsey Abbuhl
Photo: Facebook

A Canton, Ohio, mom was sentenced to prison after she received money and gifts from a community that believed her daughter was dying.

Lindsey Abbuhl pleaded guilty to one count of child endangerment and once count of theft. She was sentenced to four to six years in prison and ordered to pay $8,529.90 in restitution, FOX8 reported.

Abbuhl claimed her daughter's central nervous system was failing and her brain was slowly shutting down.

In February 2021, she and her daughter, whose identity is being protected since she's only 11 years old, sat down with the news station and explained that her daughter was forced to give up her dream of becoming a softball player.

"Her doctors were concerned that the sport was a little bit too physical for her with her medical condition," Abbuhl said at the time. "So we had to make the tough decision last year that she was going to walk away and not be able to play anymore."

Three months later, Stark County Department of Job and Family Services received a tip that Abbuhl was misleading her daughter and the public "to obtain trips, housing, and other expenses over the last several years," the station reported from documents.

On Thursday, Abbuhl pleaded guilty and can be released in six months for good behavior, the station reported. Stark County Prosecuting Attorney Kyle Stone said he hoped her plea deal brought closure to the parties involved.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

"This was also the best way to avoid the possibility of further traumatizing a child that has already been through so much," he said in a statement obtained by TV station WKYC.

Abbuhl's attorney said there were documents to back up the claim that the girl suffered from "medical maladies, including a lesion on her brain," but that his client decided to risk losing at trial, which could have sent her to prison for 18 years.

"Is this a case of merely an overly paranoid, genuinely concerned mother or someone who genuinely tried to profit from dishonesty? Only mother will ever truly know the answer to this," Abbuhl's attorney Paul Kelly said in a statement released to WKYC.

"And because both arguments were hard to prove with any certainty, this deal was reached as a compromise so that mom will be free after serving six months in prison provided she comports with prison behavioral guidelines."

Kelly told the station that the girl is "doing well" and living with her father.

Related Articles
Elizabeth Holmes
Elizabeth Holmes, Theranos Founder, Sentenced to More than 11 Years for Fraud, Conspiracy Convictions
SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 18: Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes on November 18, 2022 in San Jose, California. Holmes appeared in federal court for sentencing after being convicted of four counts of fraud for allegedly engaging in a multimillion-dollar scheme to defraud investors in her company Theranos, which offered blood testing lab services. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Elizabeth Holmes Is Pregnant with Her Second Baby, It Is Revealed, as She's Sentenced to 11 Years
Pieper Lewis gives her Allocution during a sentencing hearing, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. The Des Moines teen pleaded guilty to killing her alleged rapist in June 2020.
Pieper Lewis, Sex Trafficking Victim Who Killed Alleged Rapist, Escapes from Custody
Thomas Valva
NYPD Officer Found Guilty of Killing Son, 8, with Autism After Making Him Sleep in Freezing Garage
US School Shooting Michigan
Oxford High School Shooting Suspect Ethan Crumbley to Plead Guilty to Charges, Prosecutors Say
FILE - Sherri Papini of Redding leaves the federal courthouse after her arraignment in Sacramento, Calif., April 13, 2022. During a virtual hearing Papini accepted a plea bargain with prosecutors and pleaded guilty, Monday, April 18, 2022, to a single count of mail fraud and one count of making false statements. She will be sentenced on July 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)
From Harrowing Abduction to Infamous Hoax: Timeline of Sherri Papini Case Before Monday's Sentencing
Courtesy Keith Papini
Sherri Papini Sentenced to 18 Months in Prison for Kidnapping Hoax
Lauren Kay Dean
Texas Mom Who Left 7-Year-Old Bedridden Daughter Alone So She Could Party Gets Life Sentence for Murder
keith-papini.jpg
Kidnap Hoaxer Sherri Papini's Lawyer Asks for Minimal Prison Time: Embarrassment 'Feels Like a Life Sentence'
Sherri Papini
Sherri Papini Bawled in Hospital After She Was Reunited with Husband After Kidnapping Hoax
Samantha Moreno Rodriguez
Mom Accused of Strangling 7-Year-Old Son and Leaving Body on Nevada Hiking Trail Will Plead Guilty: Docs
Ariel, victim in suspected DUI crash, Britt Reid
Family of Girl Severely Injured in Britt Reid Crash 'Outraged' by Ex-NFL Assistant Coach's Plea Deal
CHICAGO, IL - MARCH 22: Singer R. Kelly appears in court for a hearing to request that he be allowed to travel to Dubai at the Leighton Criminal Court Building on March 22, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. R. Kelly appeared before a judge to request permission to travel to Dubai to perform in concerts. (Photo by E. Jason Wambsgans-Pool/Getty Images)
R. Kelly Found Guilty on Six Counts in Child Pornography Trial
Our office is grieving the loss of our medical assistant, Allison Parker
Memphis Shooting Victims Identified, Including Medical Assistant Mom of 3 and Entrepreneur Dad of 2
Howard Jansen III, Olivia Jansen
Kansas Man Pleads No Contest in Brutal 2020 Slaying of 3-Year-Old Daughter, Who Was Kept in a Dog Kennel
Brian Beck
Ex-Tenn. Sheriff's Deputy Accused of Raping Girl, 14, Takes Plea Deal to Avoid Trial, Possible Prison Time