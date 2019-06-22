Ohio Mom Drops Off Infant at Daycare Only to Find Her 'Lifeless' When She Picked Her Up

Image zoom Di'Yanni L. Griffin 5ABC

An Ohio mother is desperate for answers after she allegedly found her infant daughter “lifeless” when she picked her up from daycare.

On Tuesday, Taylor Bush dropped off 2-month-old baby girl Di’Yanni L. Griffin and her sons at Nana’s Home Daycare on Giddings Road, she told News 5 Cleveland.

At around 2 p.m., Bush said she texted the daycare operator that she was on her way to pick up her kids, she explained to News 5.

The daycare operator explained that she was not at the facility, but her sister was, the outlet reported.

When Bush arrived, she said she was greeted by the daycare operator’s sister, who was holding little Di’Yanni, Bush said to News 5.

“I knock on the door, go in there — she told me my baby was breathing heavy,” Bush told the outlet. “I say, ‘Why didn’t you call?’ She had no answer.”

Bush said the sister later admitted that she didn’t know where Di’Yanni’s bottle was.

Bush then took her child and said she went upstairs as she lives in the unit above the daycare, the outlet reported.

However, it was at the moment that she realized her infant daughter was unresponsive.

“So I go to walk out the door and I close the door behind me so I’m like, ‘Hey, mama baby.’ I realize her neck is, just she’s just lifeless,” Bush told Fox 8.

Bush said she then ran back into the daycare and promptly performed CPR on the child and called 911, she told Fox 8.

The infant was taken to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to Fox 8.

“When you handed me my daughter, my daughter was basically already dead,” Bush told Fox 8 of the daycare operator’s sister.

The daycare owner, who has been identified as Danielle Townsend, has since spoken out about the incident, explaining — like Bush had stated — she was not at the daycare at the time of the incident.

Townsend admitted to Fox 8 that her sister did notice something was wrong with Di’Yanni and phoned her asking her to “Call her mother.”

“I said, ‘Well, her mother just texted me; what’s wrong?’ She said, ‘The baby is breathing fast,'” Townsend told Fox 8.

According to Fox 8, Townsend said she has been working with children for 15 years and had been operating her own center for three years.

Townsend did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Nonetheless, Bush explained to WKYC 3 that she doesn’t like the way Townsend handled the situation.

“They showed no remorse, no apologies, not anything, no ‘sorry for your loss,’ no condolences,” Bush told the outlet.

At this time, all she wants is “justice.”

While Di’Yanni’s cause of death is not immediately clear, police say the coroner believes the infant died of natural causes, WKYC 3 reported.

Bush said she didn’t see any bruises or noticeable injuries on the child.

A spokesperson for the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services has released a statement on the issue obtained by WKYC, Fox 8 and News 5 Cleveland.

“ODJFS is monitoring this tragic situation very closely. County JFS agencies are responsible for inspections of in-home child care, with oversight of ODJFS,” the spokesperson said. “The county agency is conducting an investigation and actively working with child protective services and law enforcement. ODJFS would make the final determination on whether to suspend Nana’s Home Daycare license if the county agency recommends suspension.”

Bush remains devastated.

“I don’t know how to cope, honestly I don’t,” she told News 5. “I’ve never dealt with anything like this before … I’m just broken, I’m broken.