Ohio Mom and Her Dog Are Killed in Hit-and-Run, Leaving Behind Woman's 2 Daughters

An Ohio mother was killed this week by a hit-and-run driver, and police have filed formal criminal charges against the man they believe was behind the wheel.

Christopher McAndrew, 27, of Ashland, remains in police custody following his arrest Wednesday on charges of leaving the scene of an accident and aggravated vehicular homicide.

A statement from the Ohio State Highway Patrol alleges it was McAndrew's silver 2003 Chevrolet Silverado that sped away after striking Jennifer Lynne Boreman, 40, in Troy Township on Tuesday.

Boreman, of Nova, was struck as she was walking with her dog and two unidentified juveniles.

Boreman was pronounced dead at the scene. The dog was also killed in the crash.

One of the juveniles was also hit by the vehicle, and was transported to Rainbow Babies and Children in Cleveland, Ohio, for treatment.

On Wednesday night, just before 10 p.m., "Troopers and Officers from the Ashland Police Department, with the assistance of a tip from the public, located the vehicle involved in the fatal crash."

The vehicle, the statement says, is registered to McAndrew.

"The State Highway Patrol would like to thank the public for their assistance in this case which led to the quick apprehension of the suspect," the statement continues.

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched online to help Boreman's two daughters.