Jane Milota, 53, didn't return home Aug. 9 after dropping off her son who has autism at his workplace in Medina Township

Search Continues for Ohio Mom Who Disappeared After Taking Son to Work: 'Anything Could Have Happened'

On Aug. 9, Jane Milota, a 53-year-old mother of an adult son who has autism, dropped him off around 7:30 a.m. at his job in Westfield Center, Ohio. Soon after, she disappeared.

The woman from Medina Township did not arrive for her shift at an Arby's restaurant later that day, nor call to say that she wouldn't be in. She did not have her cell phone, which was plugged in at home, according to her husband. She doesn't use credit cards, he added, so those could offer police no help to track her movements.

Jane's car, a brown Buick Enclave bearing the license plate number HCA7418, remains missing.

"She didn't entrust nobody if she meant to do this, so if she didn't mean to do this, anything could have happened," Warren Milota, the missing woman's husband, told News5 Cleveland.

Authorities say they don't suspect foul play at this time.

Among their very few leads: Milota visited a bicycle shop on Aug. 5, four days before she was last seen, according to a social media post by Medina Township Police.

Jane Milota Jane Milota at a bicycle shop on Aug. 7, two days before she was reported missing | Credit: Medina Township Police Dept.

Her husband says she also withdrew $1,000 with an ATM card two days before she vanished, but that didn't strike him as odd. "She paid cash for everything," he told WOIO.

What did strike him as odd: "She told somebody at work that her hip hurt, and she had hip cancer but didn't want to tell me because she didn't want me to worry," he said, according to the outlet.

Authorities have taken the search for answers overseas to Denmark, where Milota grew up and still has relatives, but none there have had recent contact with her, according to Medina Township police.

"We have checked with hospitals and airlines; there has been no activity involving Jane," the agency said on its official Facebook page.

"I just feel helpless," Warren Milota told News5 Cleveland. "I need to find my wife. That's the only thing. I need to find my wife even if she would call and say she's okay. That would be fine. I just need to find her."

Jane Milota Jane Milota | Credit: Medina Township Police Dept.

Authorities say Milota stands 5-feet, 5-inches tall, weighs 140 pounds and has blonde hair with hazel eyes. She can further be identified by two tattoos -- Papa Smurf with a soccer ball on one leg calf, and a butterfly on the other.

"We're scared. We're nervous. We want her back. We miss her a lot," Milota's coworker Angela Cole told the Akron Beacon Journal. "It's very hard for me. I wake up wondering, 'Jane are you going to come back today?'"

Her 26-year-old son wonders the same thing, according to Jane's husband.

"He just thinks mom's not home yet so it's a good place to be right now until we get this resolved," said Warren, reports News5 Cleveland.