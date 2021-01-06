Authorities allege Julianne Shead was driving too fast at the time of the "preventable" crash

Ohio Mom Charged in Crash that Killed Her 2 Daughters and a Teen Girl

A 41-year-old Ohio mother appeared in court this week on aggravated vehicular homicide and assault charges after getting into an accident last month that killed two of her daughters and another girl.

PEOPLE confirms Julianne Shead entered not guilty pleas during a hearing Monday in Portage County Common Pleas Court.

A judge set Shead's bond at $1.5 million, which she has yet to post.

The fatal crash that killed her two daughters — Marlana J. Mullin, 22, and Christine Shead, 12 — and a family friend — 13-year-old Evey Montecalvo — happened in December in Shalersville Township.

The Kent Record-Courier reports that three other boys were injured in the crash.

According to FOX 8, Shead was driving a pickup truck, returning from her late husband's grave, at the time of the accident.

Investigators allege she was driving too fast, failed to negotiate a turn and struck a tree.

Julianne Shead

Six of the eight occupants were ejected from the vehicle.

FOX 8 was present for Monday's proceedings, and reports that Lt. Jeffrey Greene of the Ohio State Highway Patrol testified about the crash.

"This is extremely tragic and the worst thing about it, was it was preventable," Greene said.

Shead was recently granted a furlough from police custody to attend her daughters' wakes.

Greene alluded to the fact that the occupants were not wearing seatbelts, and alleged that Shead may have been inebriated, though police have not charged her with any crimes related to possible intoxication.

A relative of Montecalvo's said Shead should have never been driving, after being charged with operating a vehicle while impaired back in September.

At the time of the crash, that charge was stilling pending in court, due to a backlog caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"She just had a DUI case two months ago, why was she even driving," asked Jennifer Joseph, Montecalvo's aunt. "Evey was amazing. She was so kind. I just can't believe this happened. It is devastating to the entire family."

Joseph said Montecalvo's loved ones will not rest until justice is served.

"We want to make sure she goes to prison for a long time," Joseph told the station. "She destroyed so many lives because of a very poor choice that she decided to make."