Ohio Mom and Her 2 Teen Sons Found Dead in Home After Murder-Suicide

A Cincinnati woman and her two sons died as a result of murder-suicide on Friday — less than six months after her estranged husband killed their daughter in a murder-suicide, according to multiple reports.

On Friday, police responded to a 911 call at a residence and discovered "three unresponsive victims, each suffering from a gunshot wound," police stated on its official Facebook page.

The Hamilton County Coroner's Office said Darlene Flores, 38, and her 16-year-old son Rodrigo Johnson's manner of death were homicides, and her oldest son Eric Johnson Jr., 19, was an apparent suicide, the Cincinnati Enquirer reported.

A relative created a GoFundMe account in order to raise money for their funerals and seemed to confirm how the family died.

"Our oldest grandson sadly took the lives of his mother and brother and then took his own life," according to the site. "This Johnson/Flores family now rests in peace and will be deeply missed by all."

Family friend Robert Davis was shocked by the news and couldn't believe the sweet family he knew wouldn't be around providing an open door to neighborhood kids.

"They raised us. Miss Darlene, she was very sweet, like another mother. Took us in. Anything that we needed or asked for, they always gave it to us," Davis told TV station WLWT. "And they taught us life lessons and stuff."

Go Fund Me

Another family friend who knew Eric told Local12 News that the oldest son was struggling since the loss of his younger sister.

In August, two police officers tried to resolve a custody issue by getting Eric Johnson to return his 6-year-old daughter, Iyla, back to her mother Darlene.

After an hours-long standoff, police discovered the bodies of Eric and Iyla dead from gunshot wounds, according to earlier reporting by PEOPLE.