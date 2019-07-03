Ohio Man Wept After Deaths of Wife, 3 Family Members in April — and Now He's Charged With Murder

Image zoom Clockwise from top left: Haikkat Singh, Paramjit Kaur, Shalinda Kaur and Amarjit Kaur Cincinnati Enquirer via USA TODAY NETWORK/Sipa USA

After saying he discovered the bodies of his wife, her visiting aunt and his in-laws all shot to death in the family’s West Chester, Ohio, apartment, 37-year-old Gurpreet Singh struggled to describe his emotions.

“I have no words,” he told the Cincinnati Enquirer, which reported that he broke down crying. “The trauma has been too much. It’s too hard to even think of all that has happened. My brain is not working.”

It was Singh who dialed 911 to report the killings.

On Tuesday, more than two months after the April 28 murders, authorities alleged that Singh also pulled the trigger.

In a news conference, West Chester Police Chief Joel Herzog called the slayings a “heinous crime” as he reported the arrest of Singh in Connecticut.

Butler County Prosecutor Mike Gmoser said he may seek the death penalty for the suspect.

Authorities who, two days after the murders, recovered a gun from a nearby pond had been tight-lipped during their investigation but justified their delay in arresting Singh.

“It’s easy for people to jump to conclusions and say ‘This is the person who did it’ but there is due process that takes place,” Herzog told reporters. “There’s evidence and rules of evidence we have to follow. [We had to] make sure no stone was unturned here.”

Image zoom Gurpreet Singh Brandford Police Department

Authorities did not reveal why Singh was in Connecticut.

Following the victims’ deaths, Singh joined in a community vigil and could be seen in video from the event holding a sign with their photographs and the words “Gone But Not Forgotten,” reports Cincinnati TV station WCPO.

Autopsies revealed the four victims were struck by 18 shots, according to Cincinnati public radio station WVXU.

Shalinder Kaur, 39, the suspect’s wife, had been shot three times and was found on the dining room floor of the apartment.

Kaur’s father, Hakiakat Singh Pannag, 59, was shot eight times in the head, and was found in a bedroom.

On the living room floor, authorities found Kaur’s mother, Parmjit Kauer, 62, who had been shot four times in the head and once in the arm, and Parmjit’s sister Amarjit Kaur, 58, a visitor from India, who had been shot twice in the head.

Authorities summoned by Singh’s 911 call also found a pot of food burning on the stove.

An attorney who might speak on behalf of the suspect was not immediately identified.

Following Singh’s arrest, Ajaib Singh, the brother of Amarjit and Parmjit Kaur, told the Enquirer, “I am not surprised at Gurpreet’s arrest. I expected it,” he said. “We knew there were disputes in the family and we expected fist fights or a divorce but we never expected the whole family to be killed.”

“We trusted him, we treated him like a son,” he said. “It’s painful to me, nobody deserves to die like this, nobody.”