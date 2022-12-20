'Why Did You Kill My Daddy?': Ohio Man Sentenced for Murdering Family of 8

A man involved in the slayings of eight family members in April 2016 in Pike County, Ohio, has been sentenced to eight consecutive life sentences without parole plus an additional 121 years in prison for his role in the execution-style murders.

George Wagner IV was convicted last month of 22 charges in connection with the murders of members of the Rhoden and Gilley families, including multiple counts of aggravated murder, and he will now spend the rest of his life behind bars.

According to Local 12, Wagner showed no emotion at his sentencing, but the surviving family members began clapping when "life in prison without parole" was read.

George IV remained stoic even when the victim impact statements were read, the outlet reports. The mother of Frankie's first child read a letter from their 9-year-old son who asked, "Why did you kill my daddy?"

George Wagner IV. Robert McGraw/AP/Shutterstock

In April 2016, eight family members were killed over a custody battle between Wagner IV's brother, Edward "Jake" Wagner, and 19-year-old Hanna Rhoden over their then 2-year-old daughter.

In addition to Hanna, those killed included Hanna's parents — 40-year-old Christopher Rhoden Sr. and 37-year-old Dana Rhoden — her brothers — 20-year-old Clarence "Frankie" Rhoden and 16-year-old Christopher Jr. — Frankie's fiancée, 20-year-old Hannah Gilley, Christopher Rhoden Sr.'s brother, 44-year-old Kenneth Rhoden, and a cousin, 38-year-old Gary Rhoden.

George Wagner IV, Jake Wagner, and their parents — George Wagner III and Angela Wagner — were arrested in November 2018 in connection with the slayings and are facing a slew of charges. Authorities have alleged that the Wagner family plotted the murders together, 10 WBNS reports.

According to court documents obtained by the outlet, the Wagners allegedly tried to get Hanna to sign her parental rights over to Jake Wagner weeks before the massacre.

George "Billy" Wagner III, Angela Wagner, George Wagner IV and Edward "Jake" Wagner. Ohio Attorney General's Office/AP/Shutterstock

Jake began a relationship with Hanna when she was only 13 years old and she became pregnant when she was 15 and he was 20, the Associated Press reports.

In 2021, Jake pleaded guilty to 23 counts in connection with the murders after he made a deal with prosecutors in order to take the death penalty off the table for him and his family, WLWT-5 reports. He also agreed to testify against his brother and parents.

Edward "Jake" Wagner. Robert McGraw/AP/Shutterstock

Prosecutors said Jake admitted that he was responsible for the death of five of the family members, the Associated Press reported at the time.

George IV's and Jake's mother, Angela, pleaded guilty to helping to plan the killings, 10 WBNS reports.

Her husband, Billy, has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him and is awaiting trial. PEOPLE was not immediately able to reach his attorney.

This has been the longest and costliest criminal trial in Ohio history, Local 12 reports.