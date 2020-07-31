Authorities believe John Nelson killed his family in their Elyria home

Ohio Man Kills Wife and 3 Kids Before Turning Gun on Himself: Police

Five people are dead in Ohio after a man is believed to have killed his wife and three children on Wednesday before killing himself.

A statement from Elyria Police indicates John Nelson, 44, apparently shot his wife, Robin Nelson, the couple's three children and the family dog before taking his own life with the same gun.

Officers were asked to check on the family after Nelson failed to show for his job.

At the home, they found shell casings along with the bodies of the husband and wife and their kids: Gavin Nelson, 12, 10-year-old Brianna Nelson and 6-year-old Liam Nelson.

A neighbor told Cleveland19 she believes she heard a series of gunshots Tuesday night, disregarding them as fireworks. Another shot, she said, was heard nearly two hours later.

Police have not discussed a motive.

In a statement issued Wednesday, Elyria City Schools said its community "is grieving the loss of a family of five in a tragedy that occurred last night in the city."

The statement continues: "With profound sadness we must report that the three children who died — all siblings — were students in our school district. This devastating news has deeply shaken our staff and school community."

Trauma and crisis care counselors will be available for students, parents, and staff on Monday.