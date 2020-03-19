Ohio Man Killed Toddler Son to Get Back at Mom During Custody Dispute: 'No Crueler Form of Abuse'

Image zoom Nicholas Shorter Go Fund Me

An Ohio man who fatally stabbed his 1-year-old son to “punish” the boy’s mother was sentenced Monday to life in prison.

In January, Jason Shorter, 43, of Parma, pleaded guilty to aggravated murder and kidnapping for killing his son, Nicholas Shorter, in May 2018.

Shorter faced the death penalty had the case gone to trial and he was convicted, Cleveland.com reports.

“This individual murdered his son to punish his child’s mother,” Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley said in a news release.

“There is no crueler form of abuse. He has earned every day of his life sentence.”

He will be eligible for parole after serving 41 years in prison, the prosecutor says.

The child’s slaying came at the height of a bitter custody dispute between Shorter and the child’s mother, who had been granted custody of the child on May 7, 2018, News 5 Cleveland reports.

On May 12, 2018, Shorter showed up at the Parma Police Department with self-inflicted cuts on his arms, saying he wanted to turn himself in for “attempted murder, suicide,” Fox 8 reports.

He told police his injured son was in his car.

When officers checked the vehicle, they found the child in the trunk, unresponsive and bleeding profusely from stab wounds to the chest.

The boy was rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

On May 12, the boy’s mother called police at 8:30 p.m., asking officers to check on the welfare of her son, who was with his father for a temporary visit, News 5 Cleveland reports.

While officers were trying to check on the boy, Shorter was at the police station turning himself in.

Authorities later learned that Shorter killed his son in the back of his car in the parking lot of his apartment building, the prosecutor says in the release.

The murder weapon was found inside the vehicle.

At the time, Shorter was arrested and charged with aggravated murder, kidnapping, murder, felonious assault and endangering children.

He was held on $1 million bond and initially pleaded not guilty to the charges.

He faced the death penalty when the prosecutor later sought capital charges in the case.

“This individual viciously took the life of his son, apparently to spite the child’s mother,” Prosecutor O’Malley said at the time.

Shorter’s attorney did not immediately return calls for comment.