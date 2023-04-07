Ohio Man Charged With Murders of Pregnant 23-Year-Old Girlfriend and Her Unborn Child

Alicia Rosa's body was found stabbed to death in her Bowling Green apartment on March 30

By Brandon Livesay
Published on April 7, 2023 11:16 AM
Alicia Rosa Confer
Photo: GoFundMe

A 30-year-old Ohio man has been indicted by a grand jury for the stabbing murder of his pregnant 23-year-old partner, Alicia Rosa, and her unborn baby.

Jimmy David Cole, who police believe to be the father of the unborn child, faces three counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault and one count of tampering with evidence. Bowling Green Police Chief Tony Hetrick and Wood County Prosecutor Paul Dobson announced the indictment on Thursday in a statement sent to PEOPLE.

Rosa and her unborn child died on March 30 from what police said was a result of several stab wounds. "She was reportedly in a relationship with Cole and it is believed that the child she was carrying was Cole's," the statement said. Her body was found in a Bowling Green apartment on North Main Street at approximately 4:18 a.m. after a 911 call alerted police to an unresponsive woman.

Cole was named as a person of interest and was arrested by Fostoria Police Department on March 31 for alleged parole violations and taken into custody. He was then indicted on the new charges. If convicted, Cole faces a maximum prison sentence of 33 years to life.

The indictment alleges Cole "took steps to destroy or conceal evidence of his other offenses." The third murder count relates to the charge that Cole caused the death of Rosa as a result of felonious assault. If found guilty, he can only be convicted for two of the three murder charges.

Jimmy David Cole
Fostoria Police Department

In a joint statement, Dobson and Chief Hetrick said the matter will continue to be investigated and it was possible that further charges could be made, or charges elevated.

"While we are just at the beginning stages of the prosecution and Mr. Cole is innocent until he is proven guilty, we are hopeful that we have taken the first steps to bring closure to Ms. Rosa's family for this violent act. The family has asked that their desire for privacy be honored as they deal with this terrible loss," the statement said.

An obituary published in the Sentinal Tribune says "Alicia Rosa Confer and her son Amor of Bowling Green passed away on Thursday, March 30, 2023." It added, "She was excited more than anything in becoming a mother to a beautiful baby boy."

A GoFundMe has been set up to help pay for Rosa's funeral costs. The page says "Alicia had a great love for her family and was excited to share the news of becoming a new mommy to a baby boy."

The GoFundMe page added, "We are angry, hurt, and in complete disbelief, but we will continue to hold onto the memories we share with her."

"There are no words to describe the hurt that we feel for losing our loved one too soon. Alicia was full of life and laughter. She had a smile that lit up every room she went into, and a laugh that unveiled her whenever it was heard. She was smart and determined, and had a work ethic beyond measure," the tribute says.

Cole is being held at the Wood County Justice Center until his arraignment before Judge Joel Kuhlman on April 13. It is unclear if he's retained an attorney to speak on his behalf.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

