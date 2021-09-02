Ohio Man Who Did Target Practice on Farm Convicted of Murdering Ex-Girlfriend and Her 9-Year-Old Son

An Ohio man has been convicted of murdering a Kentucky mother and her young son more than three years ago.

On Wednesday evening, a jury determined that Joshua Ward, now 51, fatally shot 31-year-old Kelli Kramer and her 9-year-old son, Aiden Kramer, in their Burlington, Ky., apartment in 2018.

The jury also recommended that Ward get life in prison without the possibility of parole, WCPO and Cincinnatti.com report.

Kelli and Aiden were discovered on March 21, 2018, with multiple gunshot wounds to their heads and torsos, the Boone County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

During the murder investigation, a tipster called Crimestoppers to share that Ward owned a .22 caliber gun and liked to practice shooting out at a farm, WLWT reports. Ward was arrested after ATF agents analyzed .22 shell casings from the murder scene and the farm.

Lab evidence linked casings found at both scenes, Cincinnatti.com reports.

According to the sheriff's office statement, made at the time of the killer's arrest in May 2018, Ward dated Kelli for six months in 2016 and 2017. The relationship came to an abrupt end, investigators said. Subsequently, Ward believed that Kelli was "responsible for destroying him," according to the statement.

"I think a lot of it was jealousy," Kelli's mother, Marilyn Kramer, told Spectrum News 1 Kentucky earlier this year, speculating about why Ward would have reason to hurt her daughter. "He thought he was gonna get back at her."

Aiden, who was also targeted in the violent attack, was a fourth-grader at Burlington Elementary School at the time of his death — and a straight-A student, according to his grandfather, John Kramer.

"He was always in the middle of activities. Easy to get along with. Always ready to do something. You want to take a picture of him? He was ready with a smile," John told Spectrum News. "He was kind of like a buddy to everybody. I mean, that's what he was known for."

WCPO reports that following the guilty verdict Wednesday, Kelli's parents said they can finally get closure.

"That's what we were going for," Marilyn said. "That's what we're hoping for. Aiden didn't get the chance to live his life. We're here to see if we could get justice. We did."

"This is the best we've felt in 3.5 years," John added. "It's still a sad time that our daughter and grandson are gone. We move on with this."