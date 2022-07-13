Gershon Fuentes, 27, was taken into custody Tuesday after the girl's story made headlines

Ohio Man Charged with Raping Girl, 10, Who Traveled to Indiana for Abortion After Supreme Court Ruling

An Ohio man has been charged in connection with the rape of a 10-year-old girl who became pregnant and traveled across state lines to Indiana for an abortion.

Gershon Fuentes, 27, was taken into custody Tuesday and allegedly confessed to sexually assaulting the girl at least twice, the Columbus Dispatch reported.

At an arraignment hearing Wednesday, Columbus detective Jeffrey Huhn testified that the police were notified of the pregnancy after they were contacted by the Franklin County Children Services, according to the Dispatch.

Huhn told the court that the girl had an abortion in Indianapolis on June 30, the Dispatch reported.

The girl's story made national headlines after Dr. Caitlin Bernard, an obstetrician-gynecologist in Indianapolis, told the Indianapolis Star on July 7 she terminated the girl's pregnancy after she traveled from Ohio following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn 1973's Roe v. Wade, ending the constitutional right to abortion across the country.

Bernard was referred to the patient by a child abuse doctor in Ohio after the state outlawed abortion following six weeks of pregnancy, in response to the SCOTUS ruling. The girl was six weeks and three days pregnant.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost cast doubt earlier this week on the doctor's story on Fox News and with the USA TODAY Network Ohio bureau.

"Every day that goes by the more likely that this is a fabrication," he told USA Today. "I know the cops and prosecutors in this state. There's not one of them that wouldn't be turning over every rock, looking for this guy and they would have charged him," he said. "I'm not saying it could not have happened. What I'm saying to you is there is not a damn scintilla of evidence. And shame on the Indianapolis paper that ran this thing on a single source who has an obvious axe to grind."

But, on Wednesday, after the arraignment, Yost applauded "the diligent work of the Columbus Police Department in securing a confession and getting a rapist off the street."

"Justice must be served and BCI stands ready to support law enforcement across Ohio putting these criminals behind bars," he continued in a statement.

Last month's 6-to-3 ruling reversed nearly 50 years of precedent, giving states the power to pass their own abortion laws. Since the decision, Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri and South Dakota have already banned abortion in their states, after putting trigger laws in place that governors enacted following the SCOTUS ruling.

Protests have since erupted around the country, and Biden, 79, has spoken out against the ruling, which he called the "realization of an extreme ideology and a tragic error by the Supreme Court."

The decision comes after the SCOTUS opinion was leaked to Politico in May. A poll conducted by CNN has since found that 66 percent of Americans did not want Roe v. Wade to be overturned.

Fuentes is being held without bond, FOX 19 reports. His next court appearance is scheduled for July 22.