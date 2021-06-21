Matheau Moore reported Emily Noble missing on May 25, 2020 — hours after the couple hit the town to celebrate her 52nd birthday

Ohio Man Now Charged with Murdering Wife Previously Pleaded for Help Finding Her in Unusual Podcast Interview

The husband of Emily Noble, whose murdered body was discovered four months after she had been reported missing, has been indicted on a pair of murder counts stemming from his alleged role in the Ohio woman's killing.

The arrest of Matheau Moore, 50, was announced late last week by Westerville Police - a year after he gave an unusual interview to a podcast devoted to missing persons.

In addition to the two murder counts, Moore has also been charged with one count of felonious assault.

PEOPLE learns from authorities that Moore reported Noble missing on May 25, 2020 - hours after the couple hit the town to celebrate her 52nd birthday.

Moore allegedly told investigators that Noble must have vanished in the middle of the night while he was sleeping. Left behind in their Westerville residence were her wallet, her car keys and her phone. Noble's car was also parked in the driveway.

Hundreds of volunteers joined searches for Noble in the days and weeks after her disappearance. However, it is alleged her husband attended none of the searches, and has never cooperated with investigators.

On September 16, 2020, Emily's remains were found in a wooded area not far from the couple's home.

An autopsy revealed that she had been murdered. She sustained facial and neck fractures, according to medical examiners, who concluded she had been strangled.

Investigators allege the scene where Noble's body was found was staged to make it look as though she had committed suicide.

Moore has entered not guilty pleas to the charges, and remains in custody on $2.5 million.

His attorney could not be reached for comment.

WBNS reports Moore reached out to the producers of The Vanished Podcast last June, asking for their help in publicizing her case.

The station spoke to Amanda Coleman, the podcast's researcher, about the episode.

"Interviewing someone that their spouse is missing, they're in a state of grief, they're in a state of desperation," Coleman said. "There are things that Matt said to me that I have never heard in an interview."

During the podcast, Moore was asked to describe Noble, and replied: "I never saw her get on the scale. She's very small, like 100 pounds... Pretty legs, great arms."

The response stunned Coleman. "My internal immediate reaction was 'Oh my gosh,'" she told WBNS.

Moore was arrested Thursday during a traffic stop - a day after the indictments were returned by grand jurors.

WSYX was on the scene when Moore was led from the police station to a waiting patrol car.

"They're making a mistake. This is a mistake," a handcuffed Moore said. "I am innocent."