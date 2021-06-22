Ohio Man Arrested in Death of 2-Year-Old Boy He Was Caring for Found with Bag on His Head

A 25-year-old man is facing murder allegations in Ohio, where authorities allege he physically abused his girlfriend's 2-year-old son, breaking the child's neck.

Cleveland Police confirm in a statement that Ronald Hicks Jr., who was first charged with felonious assault following the boy's June 12 death, is now also charged with murder.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The new charge was added on Monday.

Police were first called to a home on June 11 for a report of an unresponsive child.

According to investigators, Hicks, who is being held on $500,000 bond, allegedly told responding officers he had been watching four children for his girlfriend.

He had been cleaning the house, he said, and told the children to go upstairs to play.

Hicks said he later checked on the children, finding the boy - identified as Ryan Mounts - on a bed with a plastic bag over his head.

He told police the child was unconscious, breathing slowly and had a fast heartbeat. Hicks said he pulled the bag off the boy's head and began performing CPR.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Ryan was taken to the hospital, where he died the next day.

Doctors at the hospital told police that Ryan's broken neck and head trauma were likely caused by physical abuse, and not accidental suffocation.

PEOPLE was unable to ascertain the name of Hicks' defense attorney.