Ohio Man Allegedly Lived Under Teen's Bed for Weeks and Sexually Assaulted Her

An Ohio man is accused of raping a teenager girl and taking nude photos of her while living under her bed for weeks.

Jaret Wright, 20, has been charged with three counts of rape and one count of producing child pornography, jail records show.

According to the Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office, Wright had met the alleged victim, who is between the ages of 13 and 18, on Instagram, Fox19, the Associated Press and the Akron Beacon Journal report.

He lived under her bed in her Cincinnati home for three weeks, during which he allegedly sexually assaulted her, say prosecutors.

Wright allegedly held the teen down and forced her to have sex. According to prosecutors, she knew he was living under her bed but her mother did not.

Wright was arrested after the girl's mother discovered him. It's unclear whether the girl invited Wright to stay at her home, and it's also unclear whether he ever left the home while allegedly living there.

It was not immediately clear if he had entered a plea, and attorney information for him was not available Wednesday.