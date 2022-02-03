Dorian White, 24, was charged with aggravated murder Monday in connection with the death of his 46-year-old mother Melissa Graham

Ohio Man Accused of Fatally Stabbing Mom More than 20 Times in Parking Lot Stopped Because He 'Got Tired'

An Ohio man is accused of fatally stabbing his mother more than 20 times in a parking lot outside his home.

Dorian White, 24, was charged with aggravated murder Monday in connection with the death of his 46-year-old mother Melissa Graham.

According to a police case report obtained by PEOPLE, law enforcement received a call Monday around 6 p.m. about a man stabbing a female with a knife in a parking lot.

Witnesses told police the suspect stabbed the woman multiple times and began to kick her while she was on the ground.

According to an arrest affidavit, White allegedly told police that he had called his mother and asked her to bring over some groceries to his Grove City apartment.

"…when she arrived, he met her outside, macing her and then stabbing her more than 20 times and he only stopped stabbing her because he got tired," the affidavit said.

"He did plan it in advance," Grove City police Lt. Jason Stern told PEOPLE. "He faked a reason to get her over there."

Police found White outside carrying the knife near the crime scene. His mother was taken to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center, where she died, the Columbus Dispatch reported.

According to the affidavit, White confessed to the slaying when he spoke to police.

"I feel bad but she deserved it," he allegedly said during his interview with police.

"It is as tragic as it gets," says Stern. "Here she is trying to help out her kid. It really breaks your heart."

White has yet to enter a plea. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 10.

His attorney could not be reached for comment.