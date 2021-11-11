Lionel Justin Gore, 34, is being held on a murder warrant in connection with the slaying of his mother Diane Gore

Ohio Man Accused of Brutally Murdering Mother in Front of 6-Year-Old Nephew, Setting Home on Fire

An Ohio man is accused of killing his mother in front of his 6-year-old nephew and then setting her home on fire.

Lionel Justin Gore, 34, is being held on a murder warrant in connection with the slaying of Diane Gore, who was found dead in her New Matamoras home on Nov. 5.

Deputies with the Washington County Sheriff's Office were called to Diane's home around 6 p.m. for a structure fire.

At the scene, Diane's sister told detectives that when she arrived at the home, Lionel "came running out of the house covered in blood and stated, 'Get out of the way or I will kill you next,'" according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by PEOPLE.

Detectives spoke with Lionel's nephew, who was spending the night at his grandmother's house. He told detectives he saw Lionel on top of his mother "sawing her neck with a knife."

Lionel Justin Gore

The boy told detectives that his uncle then started a fire and said "he had to crawl out because of the smoke."

Washington County Sheriff Larry Mincks tells PEOPLE the fire "is being considered as an arson to cover up the murder."

Lionel fled the scene in his mother's vehicle into West Virginia, where he allegedly initiated a high-speed chase with officers and struck two different deputies' vehicles.

He was taken to a hospital where he allegedly told a detective, "I cut her head off and set her on fire," according to the affidavit.

An officer wrote in the affidavit: "Lionel told us he killed her because the Holy Spirit told him to do it and that she was the devil."

He is awaiting extradition back to Ohio where "we anticipate he will be indicted by a grand jury," says Mincks.