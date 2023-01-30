Ohio Infant Dies One Month After Abduction: 'We Are Living a Nightmare'

Six-month-old Ky'air Thomas tragically died Saturday, just one month after returning home from an alleged kidnapping attempt.

On Saturday night, police responded to a 911 call of an unresponsive baby in Columbus, Ohio, The Columbus Dispatch reported Sunday, citing police spokesperson Sgt. David Scarpitti. Authorities added that they found the six-month-old infant at the home and he was then transported to Nationwide Children's Hospital.

Despite the best efforts of all concerned, Ky'air tragically could not be revived. His death currently remains under investigation and an autopsy may be performed to determine the exact cause of death, police spokesperson Melanie Amato said, per The Columbus Dispatch.

"Tonight we are living a nightmare with the community for a second time in less than a month. I'm questioning God, 'Lord why, Ky'air?' None of this seems real!" Ky'air grandmother Fonda Thomas said in a statement Sunday.

"I'm begging the community again to have some compassion and empathy while lifting up our family, Kason, and his mother Wilhemnia, LaChez, my son and the twins' father in prayer," she added.

Columbus Deputy Chief Smith Weir also described Ky'air's death as a tragic situation, The Columbus Dispatch reported.

Ky'air's tragic death comes just over a month after he and twin brother Kason were the targets of an alleged kidnapping aged just five months.

The twins were sitting in the backseat of their family Honda at a Donato's Pizza in Columbus on Dec. 19., while their mother, Wilhemnia Barnett, entered a restaurant to collect a DoorDash order.

Police say that Nalah Jackson then stole the Honda with the twins inside.

While Ky'air was found abandoned at the Dayton International Airport parking lot soon after, Kason remained missing, and authorities issued an Amber alert.

Three days later, Kason was then also found safe — and authorities said that it was all thanks to two quick-thinking women.

While Kason was still missing, Jackson allegedly began selling toys out of her car and an Indiana mom, Shyann Delmar, felt that something was fishy when she bought some of the goods and gave Jackson a ride to a nearby store.

The next day, Delmar was scrolling Facebook when she saw a picture of Jackson.

"I saw a mugshot," Delmar said, reported News 5 Cleveland. "And I'm like, 'She looks familiar.'" She then contacted the authorities.

Delmar asked her cousin, Mecka Curry, for help. According to News 5 Cleveland, the two women, who by this point were working with police, told Jackson they wanted to buy more toys and set up a plan to get her into their vehicle.

The plan worked: Police pulled the vehicle over and arrested Jackson — but Kason had not yet been found. The two women, knowing that Jackson had been traveling by bus, decided to check bus stops in the area but couldn't locate the boy.

Finally, the two women spotted a Honda in a parking lot — and then saw a baby inside. They flagged down police, who rescued the boy, who was identified as Kason and was wearing the same clothes as he had when he was allegedly kidnapped.

A Columbus Police spokesperson thanked the moms for their heroic actions at the time.

"Social media can be a positive tool to help spread information like this, and it just helps us to effectively solve cases," IMPD Sgt. Shawn Anderson told News 5.

Jackson has since been charged with two counts of felony kidnapping of a minor, reported The Columbus Dispatch.