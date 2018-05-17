Ohio Gym Teacher Had Sexual Encounters with Three Male Students

A former high school physical education teacher in Ohio pleaded guilty to three counts of felony sexual battery on Wednesday after having sexual contact with three of her teenage students.

Tiffany M. Eichler, 36, faces up to three years in prison for each count.

In court records obtained by PEOPLE, prosecutors said that Eichler was teaching at Canton McKinley High School when she engaged in sexual contact with one 17-year-old student and two 18-year-old students. The encounters all happened in February.

Under Ohio law, teachers and coaches are prohibited from having sexual contact with any student, even if the student is over the age of consent.

According to the police report, detectives received a tip that Eichler had inappropriate relationships with students. When they interviewed her on March 9, she admitted to having sex with several students. She allegedly admitted to having sex with the same student in her car, and then later that evening at his house.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

After her police interview, Eichler was placed on unpaid leave by the school district. She resigned from her job on March 30.

Eichler appeared in court with her attorney, Brad Iams. She admitted to the charges against her and waived her right to a trial. She will be sentenced next month.

According to the Columbus Dispatch, the prosecutor in the case plans to recommend prison time for Eichler. The prosecution expects victims and their families to attend the sentencing hearing and give impact statements.

The judge has ordered a pre-sentencing investigation to determine an appropriate sentence in this case. Eichler does not have a prior criminal record.

Eichler and Iams did not immediately return PEOPLE’s calls for comment.