Woman Charged with Murder in 2019 Fatal Shooting of Ohio Girl, 6, Who Was Having Sleepover

A second person has been charged in connection with the 2019 death of a 6-year-old Cleveland girl, who was shot in the head while having a sleepover with her sisters and cousins, according to multiple news reports.

Angel Cannon, 22, was charged with one count of aggravated murder on Wednesday and has pleaded not guilty. Her bond was set to $250,000, according to TV station 19 News.

In the early hours on October 5, Lyric Lawson was sleeping on a mattress with five other girls on her living room floor when 22 shots were fired into her home, according to a report by Cleveland.com.

The website, citing police, reports the shooting was "intended to intimidate" a man who survived a shooting two weeks earlier. Police told the site that the man had been living with Lyric's family but had moved out before the shooting.

"If I knew our safety was at risk, I wouldn't have been in that house, our kids wouldn't been there," Lyric's aunt Deirdre Selmon told 19 News.

A month later, the U.S. Marshals arrested Raysean Howard, 21, who was allegedly hiding inside the attic at his father's home in Tennessee when he was detained, reported Cleveland.com last year.

He pleaded not guilty and his trial was expected to start in April, 19 News reported. It was unclear who was representing Howard in order to speak on his behalf.

On Tuesday, police alleged Cannon was the driver of the vehicle during the drive-by shooting, according to court records obtained by Cleveland.com.