A Richmond Heights, Ohio, woman has been charged with murder for allegedly driving her car into the path of an oncoming semi-truck on purpose last January in Mentor, Ohio.

The crash killed her 10-year-old daughter at the scene.

According to a statement from the Mentor, Ohio, police, 38-year-old Kia Ferguson was behind the wheel of a 2008 Chevy when the allegedly deliberate crash occurred in the early morning of January 25, 2019 on I-90 in Mentor.

Mentor Police and Fire responded to the scene at 12:26 a.m., the police statement reads, where they found Ferguson’s 10-year-old daughter Ji Ferguson, who had been sitting in the rear left backseat, deceased.

A 6-year-old boy was also in the car and was transported to the hospital with injuries. That child survived, Mentor police tell PEOPLE.

The man driving the semi-truck was not wounded in the incident, according to the news release.

After a 9-month investigation, police determined the crash had not been accidental — that Kia Ferguson had “intentionally pulled in front of the semi-truck,” according to their statement.

Ferguson was arrested last week and charged with Aggravated Murder, Murder, Attempted Murder, Attempted Aggravated Murder, Felonious Assault, and Endangering Children.

She is currently believed to be out on bond, a police representative tells PEOPLE. Ferguson is due in court later this month on a pre-trial hearing after being indicted by the Lake County Grand Jury. It is unclear what Ferguson’s alleged motive was, or whether drugs or alcohol may have been involved.

Because the case is still pending, Mentor police did not offer further comment at this time.