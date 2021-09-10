Police in Avon Lake continue to investigate the murder-suicide

Police Believe Ohio Man Killed Insurance Exec Wife, 2 Sons and Dog Before Turning Gun on Himself

Authorities in Ohio believe the fatal shootings this week of a 46-year-old insurance executive, her two young sons and the family dog were carried out by her husband, who later turned the gun on himself.

According to a statement obtained by PEOPLE, Avon Lake Police were dispatched to the home of Jeffery and Heidi Hull Tuesday afternoon, after relatives asked for a welfare check.

Officers looked inside the home and "observed a suspicious condition inside the house," the statement reads.

Detectives were summoned, and after entering the residence, they found four bodies.

All had died from gunshot wounds. The family's dog was also shot to death.

The statement describes the four deaths as a murder-suicide, but police are still investigating what exactly happened.

Avon Lake Police Lt. Sean Bockelman told the Chronicle Telegram that investigators "strongly suspect" Jeffrey Hull, 50, fatally shot his wife, FM Global exec Heidi Hull, and their two sons, Garrett, 9, and Grant, 6, before shooting himself.

"We cannot confirm this 100 percent until we have concluded processing all of the evidence and received the coroner's report," Bockelman said.

Heidi was operations senior vice president and operations manager in Cleveland for FM Global, a commercial property insurer.

She was first hired by the company nearly 20 years ago.