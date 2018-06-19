Last Friday, an Ohio woman wept inside an Akron courtroom while addressing the parents of the teenage girls she killed in 2017 when her car drifted off the road and struck them because she was texting.

A spokesman for the Summit County Prosecutor’s Office tells PEOPLE Natasha Boggs, a resident of New Franklin, was sentenced to six years in prison last week after pleading guilty in March to one count each of vehicular assault, one count of attempted tampering with evidence, and two counts of involuntary manslaughter in the deaths of Taylor Galloway and Amber Thoma, both 14.

The accident happened on May 28, 2017, in Summit County’s Coventry Township, court records show.

A boy, 13, was also struck and suffered severe brain trauma and several broken bones.

“I just want to say I’m truly sorry,” Boggs tearfully said in court. “I never meant for anything to happen. I can’t forgive myself. I’m truly sorry.”

Prosecutors were unable to prove at trial Boggs was actually texting at the exact moment of the crash, PEOPLE learns, but did show that she was distracted by her phone, and sent messages just before the deadly impact.

The state presented evidence at trial showing Boggs deleted texts in the immediate aftermath of the crash, the prosecution spokesman tells PEOPLE.

According to the Akron Beacon Journal, Taylor’s mom Angela Galloway was open with her emotions as she spoke in court on Friday.

“Natasha robbed my daughter of the life she should have had,” Galloway said. “I will never see Taylor grow up. No prom or graduation, falling in love for the first time or a family of her own.”

Galloway told the judge she wanted Boggs to be sentenced to the state maximum of nine years and said in court Boggs wasn’t shedding tears for the lives she ended and the other lives she has forever changed.

“They are tears for Natasha and loss of freedom,” Galloway said, the Beacon Journal reports. “We are facing life alone and she gets maybe nine years. Where’s the justice in that? I don’t think nine years is too much to ask for the lives of two beautiful girls.”

According to the newspaper, defense attorney Daniel Funk noted that Boggs was not speeding, drunk or impaired at the time of the crash, calling it “a tragedy for all” but “an accident — nothing more, nothing less.”

PEOPLE was unable to reach Funk for comment and it was unclear if Boggs plans to appeal her sentence.

Boggs will end up spending just over five years in prison, having received credit for the 11 months she has spent in jail since her arrest.

She will be allowed to drive five years after she is released.