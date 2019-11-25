Illegal Ohio Day Care Owner Is Allegedly Found Passed Out Drunk With 9 Children in Her Care

Image zoom Julie Groteke Hamilton County Police

An Ohio woman accused by authorities of operating an illegal daycare in her home was allegedly found passed out drunk by a child’s grandparent.

PEOPLE confirms that 42-year-old Julie Groteke has been charged with nine counts of child endangerment. She allegedly operated an unlicensed child care center in Wyoming, Ohio, a suburb of Cincinnati.

According to court documents first obtained by WLWT-TV, Groteke was caring for nine children on Oct. 24. At some point during the day, the documents allege, one of the children’s grandmother’s came to the house. She alleged that no one answered the door, but she could hear crying children inside the home. She allegedly let herself in and found Groteke unconscious on the couch of the living room.

The woman dialed 911, the arrest warrant alleges. “She’s passed out on the couch,” she told dispatchers, according to Local12.com. “She’s breathing, but we can’t wake her up.”

“I’m here,” the woman continued in the 911 call. “Another parent is here, and then there’s lots of kids here.”

Officers with the Wyoming Police Department arrived at the scene and allegedly found nine children — not including Groteke’s biological kids — in the home. There were no other adults in the house.

Groteke was taken to Bethesda North Hospital. In court on Friday, prosecutors alleged that her blood alcohol content was .328, more than four times the legal limit to drive.

Officials with Hamilton County Job and Family Services have opened a child welfare investigation, according to court documents. The daycare has been shut down.

Groteke has pleaded not guilty to all charges. She has been freed on $45,000 bond — $5,000 for each child. She is expected to face trial in December. A judge has ordered her not to have any contact with children besides her own.

Court records do not list an attorney authorized to speak on her behalf. She did not immediately return PEOPLE’s message for comment.