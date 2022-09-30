Ohio Couple Charged with Murder Nearly 6 Years After Death of Adopted 8-Year-Old Son

A couple from Ohio has been arrested and charged with murder six years after their 8-year-old adopted son died.

John Snyder II and wife Katherine Snyder, both 51, were taken into custody Monday night at Clinton County Jail in New York, according to inmate records obtained by PEOPLE. WLWT 5 reports that they are due to be extradited back to Hamilton County in Ohio.

Clinton County Sheriff's Office shared in a news release that Katherine was arrested with help from the United States Marshal Service on a fugitive warrant for felony murder from Ohio's Springfield Police Department.

"It just shows we never know who is in any community and it's always in everyone's best interests to know their surroundings and for people to be vigilant," said Clinton County Sheriff David Favro, according to New York newspaper The Sun, noting that officials did not believe they posed a direct threat to the community.

The publication reported that the couple's arrest stemmed from a 26-count indictment, which also included child endangerment, after the October 2016 death of their adopted son Adam.

They shared five other children, four of whom were adopted, all showing signs of abuse and neglect, authorities said, according to WCAX 3. The outlet reported that the children were also severely malnourished.

John and Katherine didn't feed Adam for more than a month before his death, according to court documents, WCPO 9 reports. A coroner ruled his death a homicide at the time due to blunt force trauma to the head, per the outlet.

The parents unsuccessfully sued the Hamilton County coroner over the cause of death, as they hired medical experts who testified that Adam died of sepsis, WCPO reported.

Their other children were removed from their custody at the time of Adam's death, and their biological daughter Allison told WCPO that her parents were "blindsided" as they were arrested during a court-supervised visit with the remaining children.

John and Katherine left Ohio and moved to Clinton County sometime after 2017, according to WCAX.