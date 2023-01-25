Ohio College Student Found Dead Along with His Parents in Apparent Murder-Suicide

An Ohio family of three, including their college student son, is dead in what authorities believe was a murder-suicide.

On Jan.18, officers responding to a welfare check at a Dublin, Ohio, home discovered Anish Rajan Rajaram, 19; along with his parents, Rajan Rajaram, 54; and Santhalatha Rajaram, 51; dead from gunshot wounds, a news release reads.

Police believe the family had been deceased for several days before they were found.

There were no signs of forced entry into the home, however police did not clarify which of the family members they believe to be the perpetrator.

A motive remains unclear.

According to a statement from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, Anish was a sophomore at the Farmer School of Business where he was a beloved member of the Kappa Sigma Fraternity and Pi Sigma Epsilon.

"We are devastated by this loss of life," the university statement reads. "Our hearts go out to Anish's family, friends, and all who knew him."

Loves ones said Anish, who had recently returned home from a trip with friends to Dubai, where he conquered his fear of skydiving, lived life to the fullest.

"He never wanted to regret anything, you know, he wanted to live completely," childhood friend Gabe Finta told WBNS-TV.

"He just kind of had that sense of… 'I don't really care what people think, I'm just going to be myself,'" friend Alex Milavickas recalled.

Speaking with The Columbus Dispatch, Anish's former high school teacher Ally Zimmerman, said the news of Anish's death shocked her and fellow faculty members.

"He was a smart kid, quiet and worked very hard," Zimmerman told the paper. "He excelled and stood out as a leader and went on to do cool things at the school and beyond."