11-Year-Old Ohio Boy Is Fatally Shot at Birthday Party, and Suspect Is at Large

An 11-year-old boy was killed Saturday night while attending a birthday party in Cleveland, where police are still investigating the circumstances around the fatal shooting.

A statement from the Cleveland Division of Police confirms the victim died from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Local media have spoken with relatives, who’ve identified the boy as Tyshaun Taylor.

The victim is not named in the police statement.

No arrests have been made yet in this case, PEOPLE confirms.

According to the statement, the deadly shooting happened at a birthday party for an unnamed 16-year-old boy.

The party was being thrown in an apartment on the city’s East Side.

Tyshaun was rushed to University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children’s, where he was pronounced dead.

The incident occurred at around 9:30 p.m.

After he was shot, two other children who were at the party carried him out of the building and flagged down help.

The 16-year-old boy’s mother told him he could have a party in their residence, but was not home at the time of the shooting.

One of Tyshaun’s aunts, Nita Moore, spoke to Cleveland.com, saying her family spent Saturday night at the hospital and is “tired and hurt and frustrated.”

PEOPLE was unable to reach any of Tyshaun’s relatives for comment.