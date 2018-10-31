5-Year-Old Ohio Boy Tests Positive for Meth After Trick-or-Treating

A 5-year-old Ohio boy was hospitalized after testing positive for methamphetamine after trick-or-treating on Sunday, say local authorities.

In a statement released Sunday night on Facebook, the Galion Police Department announced that it had launched an investigation after they learned a local boy had gotten sick after going door-to-door for candy earlier that day.

Afterward, the child had a seizure and fell over, local station WSYX/WTTE reports.

“The left side of his face was just droopy and then he fell and then he couldn’t move his left arm,” his mother, Julia Pence, told the outlet. “He didn’t know where he was, he didn’t know what he was doing.”

The boy had been trick-or-treating for about two hours on Sunday afternoon with his father, who told officers the child had eaten a few pieces of candy and was wearing fake vampire teeth, WSYX/WTTE reports.

The boy was rushed to a local hospital, the Mansfield News Journal reports.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

“He was disoriented, he didn’t know who was who and where he was at,” Pence told CNN.

She was shocked when she learned what had gotten her son so ill.

“They told me that my son had methamphetamine in his urine,” she told CNN.

The boy was treated and released from the hospital Sunday night, Galion Police Chief Brian Saterfield told the News Journal.

“We have taken evidence to the Mansfield Police Department crime lab for testing and are awaiting results,” Saterfield told the publication.

Police are investigating whether it was the candy the boy ate or the fake teeth he had in his mouth were laced with the potent drug, and are having the teeth tested, CNN reports.

Police haven’t received other reports about other children getting sick after trick-or-treating, according to CNN.

Parents should still be cautious, though, Saterfield says.

“I think parents should always be concerned, looking at the candy,” he tells CNN. “Look for anything that looks out of place, if the candy bag is open or ripped, throw it away.”

Calls to Saterfield for comment were not immediately returned.