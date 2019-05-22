Ohio Boy, 14, Dies Years After Mom’s Boyfriend Shook Him as Baby: 'Life Was Nothing But Pain'

Image zoom Carl Leggett Jr. Facebook

A 14-year-old Ohio boy has died after spending all but five months of his life in a coma, caused by physical abuse he suffered as an infant.

Carl Leggett was a 5-month-old baby in 2005 when his mother’s boyfriend slapped him and shook him, causing brain damage.

Carl, who had cerebral palsy and scoliosis, died at the age of 14 over the weekend at Cincinnati’s Children’s Hospital Medical Center, a spokeswoman for the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office confirms.

“Carl’s life was nothing but pain, medications, hospital stays,” Shannon Jordan, his grandmother, told KCCI.

The spokeswoman tells PEOPLE prosecutors are reviewing Carl’s case to see if additional criminal charges should be filed.

Terry Stiles, who admitted to shaking and slapping Carl, spent eight years behind bars after pleading guilty to felonious assault.

Carl’s death was ruled an “apparent homicide” by medical examiners. The question for investigators, PEOPLE learns, is whether or not Carl died because of the injuries he’d sustained.

Stiles, 33, was 19 at the time of the violent incident.

Police were called to Carl’s mother’s home on July 16, 2005, and found the baby was having difficulty breathing. He also seemed to be having seizures.

Doctors advised detectives Carl’s injuries were consistent with shaken baby syndrome.

“What he did to Carl is, I believe, the direct result why we don’t have Carl now,” Jordan told KCCI.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

“If he never laid his hands on that baby, Carl would be a 14-year-old boy in school, playing X-box, outside playing.”

Carl will be laid to rest on Thursday.

Stiles could not be reached for comment Wednesday.