Ohio Boy, 8, Who Played Football Is Fatally Shot: ‘He Loved His Teammates and They Loved Him’

Police are looking for the killer of an 8-year-old Ohio boy who was found shot dead on Sunday.

Chance Gilbert was "vibrant, outgoing and full of life," according to a GoFundMe page seeking donations to help his family after his unexplained death.

In a statement obtained by PEOPLE, Cincinnati police, who confirmed the victim's name, said "circumstances surrounding the incident are still under investigation."

Chance was found dead in the city's Mt. Airy neighborhood by officers responding just before 2 p.m. to a report of a person shot, police said.

No other details of the incident were released.

The third-grade student at Riverview Elementary School "has always been loved, supported and cared for by his proud parents, Tiffany and Carlos," his mother said in a statement obtained by FOX 19 NOW. "Chance also had 4 siblings that he loved very much."

"Chance loved to play football!," the statement continued. "He was a star on the field. He loved his teammates and they loved him. Chance was known to be kind, well-mannered, thoughtful and considerate. He was an all-around amazing kid, who touched the lives of those that were blessed to know him."

It added: "Chance would have turned 9 this month. He was ready to start 4th grade in the fall.”

In a separate statement, the Hamilton school district where Chance was enrolled said, "The district is heartbroken over the sad news of the passing of Chance," reports FOX 19 NOW.

"We send our love and support to his family and hope they find peace and comfort during this difficult time," said the district's statement. "Even in his young life, he has left a mark with his vibrant personality and will be sorely missed by our school community.”