The teen suspect was apprehended Wednesday, more than a month after his alleged crimes

Ohio Boy, 4, Died in Mom's Arms in Fatal Shooting that Injured 4 Others — and 2 Suspects Arrested

Police have made a second arrest in the Sept. 21 murder of 4-year-old Ohio boy Rowan Sweeney.

According to local reports, including those from the Youngstown Vindicator and the Warren Tribune Chronicle, the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force on Wednesday detained a 17-year-old boy for his alleged role in the death of Sweeney, who was fatally shot during a home invasion in Struthers.

Rowan died in his mother's arms soon after the shooting, which unfolded around 2 a.m.

Rowan's mother and three other adults were injured in the shooting.

WKBN identifies the suspect as Brandon Crump, and report he has been charged with aggravated robbery with a firearm specification.

It was unclear from the report if Crump had appeared before a judge to plead to that charge.

Hours after the deadly shooting, police apprehended the alleged gunman, 24-year-old Kimonie Bryant.

He has been charged with aggravated murder, to which he's entered a not guilty plea.

If convicted, Bryant could be sentenced to death.

According to the reports, Crump was detained as he tried to flee a home from which three guns and ammunition were recovered.

Attorneys for the two suspects could not be reached for comment Friday.