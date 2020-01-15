4-Month-Old Ohio Baby Is Mauled to Death by Family Dog

Image zoom WHIO 7

A family in Ohio is grieving after a 4-month-old girl was mauled to death by their dog.

McKenzie Terwell, 4 months, died Thursday due to blood loss after being attacked by her family’s dog, WHIO and the Dayton Daily News report.

“I just got home, I don’t know. I just saw my baby on the floor and I don’t know what to do,” her father told a 911 dispatcher Thursday night. “She’s cold. She’s gone.”

The infant’s father told the dispatcher he tried to perform CPR on the girl but it didn’t work.

“I’m sorry,” he said. “I don’t know what happened. I don’t know what happened.”

Three minutes after the 911 call was made, first responders arrived at the home.

During the 911 call, McKenzie’s father said the girl’s mom was supposed to watch her. But when he came home, he said the girl’s mother was asleep on the couch, according to a search warrant obtained by the Daily News.

The Montgomery County Coroner found McKenzie had died after sustaining extensive soft tissue trauma and ruled her death an accident.

It’s unclear whether prosecutors will file charges in her death. Police have quarantined the dog and are investigating the case.

Prior to Thursday’s tragedy, two or three pit bulls had been seen in the family’s yard, which is fenced. However, a neighbor said the dogs did not appear to be aggressive.

“I hope that she can recover from the loss of her baby girl,” Darleen Bohannon told local station WLWT. “And I hope the family just has some kind of peace.”